Portugal tightens migration rules: what it means for Ukrainians

Portugal, long considered one of the most open EU countries for legalizing foreigners, is introducing stricter migration restrictions. Among the innovations are the abolition of the possibility of legalization without a visa, the reduction of family reunification rights, and the creation of a special police force for migrants. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

On July 16, the Portuguese government voted to tighten measures against migration. The next day, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed a law establishing a police force for migrants.

This new unit will be responsible for controlling foreigners at airports, checking people on the streets, and deporting illegal immigrants - Publico reports.

At the same time, the bill with amendments to the Law on Foreigners is still being considered by the head of state.

On July 20, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro stated that the president would use his constitutional right and thoroughly examine the anti-immigration package adopted by the National Assembly on July 16. He can either approve the law, return it for revision, or veto it.

What will change for migrants

The Portuguese Parliament has adopted a number of restrictions for both new migrants and those already in the country. Among the innovations:

abolition of "expression of interest" - now it is not possible to come without a visa and legalize on the spot;

introduction of a special visa for seeking qualified work;

restriction of family reunification rights - possible only two years after legal residence, with the exception of minors;

creation of the "Foreigners Police" - a new national unit responsible for control and deportation.

According to official data, migrants make up about 15% of Portugal's population. The country has accepted many migrants, and this issue became one of the main ones in this year's elections, where the right-wing won, Mundo writes.

The changes are most likely to affect Brazilians - the largest foreign community in the country, numbering about 500,000. Previously, it was enough for them to live for five years to obtain a Portuguese passport. If the president signs the new law, the term will increase to seven years. For citizens of other countries - up to ten.

Another important point is family reunification, - reports RFI correspondent in Lisbon, Lizi Nassar.

Migrants will be able to invite relatives to Portugal only after two years of legal residence, with the exception of minors.

How this will affect Ukrainians

As of April 2025, 55,485 Ukrainians have temporary protection in Portugal. Before the war, 28,629 Ukrainians officially resided, which accounted for 4.3% of all foreigners - informs the Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal.

Every year, the number of Ukrainians decreased not due to mass departure, but due to obtaining citizenship or permanent resident status.

The total number of the Ukrainian community before the 2008-2009 crisis was estimated by experts at more than 100,000 people, and at the beginning of 2010 - 52,500 thousand Ukrainians. According to statistical data, in 2020, 1960 citizens of Ukraine acquired Portuguese citizenship, in 2019 - 2738 citizens of Ukraine, of whom 337 citizens of Ukraine acquired Portuguese citizenship through marriage - the embassy's statement says.

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in Portugal, as in the entire EU, has been extended until March 2026. However, new applications are no longer accepted here.

