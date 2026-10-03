Portugal is examining the legality of the United States’ use of an air base in the Azores during the conflict with Iran

Portuguese prosecutors said on Saturday that they had launched an investigation into the legality of the center-right government’s decision to allow the United States to use Lajes Air Base in the Azores during the conflict with Iran, following a complaint by an opposition party. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

A long-standing agreement with the United States allows Washington to use the base without prior authorization in peacetime; however, once hostilities begin, Portugal must grant the relevant authorization.

Unlike neighboring Spain, Portugal allowed several U.S. transit aircraft to pass through Lajes Air Base. The decision drew criticism from left-wing opposition parties and sparked a political debate over Lisbon’s role in operations related to the conflict with Iran.

In a statement, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that "the investigation was launched following a complaint filed by members of the Left Bloc party," without providing further details.

Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

In April, the Left Bloc asked prosecutors to investigate the U.S. use of Lajes Air Base, stating that it constituted a "gross violation of international law."

At the same time, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said that Portugal was not participating in the conflict and that the use of Lajes Air Base was consistent with international law. According to him, authorization was granted only after Washington provided assurances that any operation would be defensive, necessary and proportionate, and would be limited to military targets.

Portuguese prosecutors are guided by the principle of legality, which obliges them to investigate alleged offenses when there are sufficient grounds. This differs from some other jurisdictions, where prosecutors have broader powers to decide independently whether a case should proceed.

Lajes Air Base, located in Portugal’s Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, is a strategic transit hub for the U.S. military under a bilateral defense treaty concluded as far back as 1951. The base is home to the U.S. Air Force’s 65th Air Base Wing, which supports U.S., NATO and allied operations.

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