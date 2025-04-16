$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15788 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61511 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163292 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83976 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113842 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89538 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39001 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43020 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163292 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154601 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43730 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Poroshenko, officially accused of aiding terrorists of ORDLO, is trying to destabilize the country to avoid punishment - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4668 views

Poroshenko has officially become a defendant in the case of treason and aiding terrorists of ORDLO. Experts believe that he is trying to destabilize the country to avoid punishment.

Poroshenko, officially accused of aiding terrorists of ORDLO, is trying to destabilize the country to avoid punishment - expert

The leader of "Eurosolidarity" Petro Poroshenko has officially become an accused in the high-profile case of treason and aiding the activities of terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR". Today is the deadline set by the court for him to familiarize himself with the materials of the "coal case". From now on, the case will be considered on the merits in court. This was reported by political scientist Petro Oleshchuk.

Poroshenko and his team set a record for familiarizing themselves with the case — almost three years. All this time, the "Hetman" simply ignored the investigation. Today, the indictment against Poroshenko was sent to the court, so the case will finally be considered on the merits

— said the expert.

Oleshchuk reminded that it is about the events of August 2014. It was then, according to the investigation, that Poroshenko established a scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories, cooperating with Viktor Medvedchuk and the Russians. The total amount of transactions reached UAH 1.5 billion.

"Poroshenko was the inspirer and patron of the criminal scheme, intimidated officials with dismissals and imprisonment, forcing them to agree to cooperate with the Russian Federation and terrorists. This put Ukrainian energy in dependence on Russia and caused serious damage to the economic security of Ukraine," Oleshchuk notes.

In addition to this case, Poroshenko is already under sanctions due to other charges.

"He is already under sanctions because, in particular, he lobbied the Kharkiv agreements, according to which the Russian Black Sea Fleet was stationed in Crimea; he traded war with Russia – his Lipetsk factory, the Bogdan plant and others fed the Russian army for decades, which came to kill Ukrainians; together with Medvedchuk, they illegally alienated (in popular terms – stole) the oil pipeline from the state, etc. More than 65% of Ukrainians cannot forgive Poroshenko for the damage caused to the state and support sanctions against him, considering them deserved," the expert adds.

In this case, Petro Poroshenko faces up to 15 years of imprisonment with possible confiscation of property, however, according to the expert, he will avoid prison in every possible way.

"A few days ago, this "patriot" (Poroshenko – ed.) pushed ex-regional Goncharenko and other characters from his dream team onto the political stage, and they all jointly told for a week that we do not need martial law and continued to shake up the country. After Poroshenko's indictment, they will shout at the top of their voices that the suspicion of the gray-haired man is allegedly due to his principled political position, and not because of unprincipled earnings on the blood of Ukrainians. Poroshenko will try to shake up the country so as not to sit down for treason. But, no matter how Petro Oleksiyovych danced all these years, today his carriage is turning into a pumpkin," Oleshchuk sums up.

As reported, the NBU applied sanctions to Poroshenko's bank for money laundering. Earlier, Poroshenko was caught on the fact that he bought bonds for donations from Ukrainians for 156 million at 30% of his own profit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Petro Poroshenko
