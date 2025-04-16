The leader of "Eurosolidarity" Petro Poroshenko has officially become an accused in the high-profile case of treason and aiding the activities of terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR". Today is the deadline set by the court for him to familiarize himself with the materials of the "coal case". From now on, the case will be considered on the merits in court. This was reported by political scientist Petro Oleshchuk.

Poroshenko and his team set a record for familiarizing themselves with the case — almost three years. All this time, the "Hetman" simply ignored the investigation. Today, the indictment against Poroshenko was sent to the court, so the case will finally be considered on the merits — said the expert.

Oleshchuk reminded that it is about the events of August 2014. It was then, according to the investigation, that Poroshenko established a scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories, cooperating with Viktor Medvedchuk and the Russians. The total amount of transactions reached UAH 1.5 billion.

"Poroshenko was the inspirer and patron of the criminal scheme, intimidated officials with dismissals and imprisonment, forcing them to agree to cooperate with the Russian Federation and terrorists. This put Ukrainian energy in dependence on Russia and caused serious damage to the economic security of Ukraine," Oleshchuk notes.

In addition to this case, Poroshenko is already under sanctions due to other charges.

"He is already under sanctions because, in particular, he lobbied the Kharkiv agreements, according to which the Russian Black Sea Fleet was stationed in Crimea; he traded war with Russia – his Lipetsk factory, the Bogdan plant and others fed the Russian army for decades, which came to kill Ukrainians; together with Medvedchuk, they illegally alienated (in popular terms – stole) the oil pipeline from the state, etc. More than 65% of Ukrainians cannot forgive Poroshenko for the damage caused to the state and support sanctions against him, considering them deserved," the expert adds.

In this case, Petro Poroshenko faces up to 15 years of imprisonment with possible confiscation of property, however, according to the expert, he will avoid prison in every possible way.

"A few days ago, this "patriot" (Poroshenko – ed.) pushed ex-regional Goncharenko and other characters from his dream team onto the political stage, and they all jointly told for a week that we do not need martial law and continued to shake up the country. After Poroshenko's indictment, they will shout at the top of their voices that the suspicion of the gray-haired man is allegedly due to his principled political position, and not because of unprincipled earnings on the blood of Ukrainians. Poroshenko will try to shake up the country so as not to sit down for treason. But, no matter how Petro Oleksiyovych danced all these years, today his carriage is turning into a pumpkin," Oleshchuk sums up.

As reported, the NBU applied sanctions to Poroshenko's bank for money laundering. Earlier, Poroshenko was caught on the fact that he bought bonds for donations from Ukrainians for 156 million at 30% of his own profit.