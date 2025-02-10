During his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko reached an agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation and handed over Crimea to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, laying the groundwork for the occupation of the peninsula. The publication "Law and Business" published a video of the joint press conference in 2009 of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Poroshenko and Lavrov. According to the publication, this can be considered as a new episode of state treason on the part of the politician, writes UNIAN, reports UNN.

In the video published by the publication, at the time Minister of Foreign Affairs Petro Poroshenko during his first visit to Moscow in the capacity of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that "Kyiv, like Moscow, does not want to revise the agreements on the Black Sea Fleet".

"Law and Business" notes that Poroshenko's words during the press conference contradict the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated 16.05.2008 "On measures to ensure the development of Ukraine as a maritime state", in particular paragraphs "d", "e" of paragraph 16, which provided for "preparing within two months and ensuring the submission of a draft law in the prescribed manner to terminate the effect of international agreements on the temporary presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine from 2017".

"I would like to declare with full responsibility: Kyiv, like Moscow, does not want to revise the basic agreements on the Black Sea Fleet," the publication quotes Poroshenko as saying, - "However, according to available information, in 2009-2010 Poroshenko repeatedly received reports from the SBU, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense about the subversive activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet against Ukraine. However, Poroshenko did not take any measures to stop such subversive activities and protect the interests of the state, but, on the contrary, in numerous interviews assured the profitability of the signing of the Kharkiv agreements for Ukraine," the material states.

The editorial board of "Law and Business" provides an expert opinion on the consequences of Poroshenko's activities in the position of minister in the period from 9.10.2009 to 11.03.2010:

"Poroshenko was totally dependent on Russia. At that time, he had almost completed a deal to buy the Sevmorza-vod, and therefore had a personal interest in the continued presence of the Russian fleet in Crimea for the repair of its ships. During his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poroshenko directly participated in the processes that preceded the conclusion of the Kharkiv Agreement on 21.04.2010, which extended the stay of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine for 25 years, the consequences of which caused the undermining of Ukraine's defense capability, the loss of control over the Black Sea Fleet, the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the beginning of military aggression against Ukraine."



The publication also draws attention to the fact that Poroshenko had a personal financial motive to maintain economic relations with Russia.

"Thus, in 2001, the SE "Confectionery Corporation "Roshen" acquired the Lipetsk Confectionery Factory, which until the end of 2016 actually manufactured and sold Roshen products on the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2010, Poroshenko became the owner of almost 90% of the shares of PJSC "Sevmorza-vod". Having control over the plant, the continuation of the placement of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and the maintenance of economic relations with the Russian Federation were beneficial to Poroshenko in order to obtain his own profit, including on unfavorable, including those that threaten Ukraine, conditions," writes "Law and Business".