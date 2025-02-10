Poroshenko, as foreign minister, effectively surrendered Crimea to the Russian Black Sea Fleet (VIDEO)

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36732 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79905 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100539 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 95236 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157625 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102034 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84649 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55907 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103959 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87564 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147993 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180187 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87564 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103959 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135969 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137808 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165843 views
Actual
Poroshenko, as foreign minister, effectively surrendered Crimea to the Russian Black Sea Fleet (VIDEO)

Poroshenko, as foreign minister, effectively surrendered Crimea to the Russian Black Sea Fleet (VIDEO)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114186 views

A video of the 2009 press conference has been released, where Poroshenko as Foreign Minister stated that "Kyiv, like Moscow, does not want to revise the agreements on the Black Sea Fleet".

During his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko reached an agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation and handed over Crimea to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, laying the groundwork for the occupation of the peninsula. The publication "Law and Business" published a video of the joint press conference in 2009 of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Poroshenko and Lavrov. According to the publication, this can be considered as a new episode of state treason on the part of the politician, writes UNIAN, reports UNN.

In the video published by the publication, at the time Minister of Foreign Affairs Petro Poroshenko during his first visit to Moscow in the capacity of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that "Kyiv, like Moscow, does not want to revise the agreements on the Black Sea Fleet".

"Law and Business" notes that Poroshenko's words during the press conference contradict the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated 16.05.2008 "On measures to ensure the development of Ukraine as a maritime state", in particular paragraphs "d", "e" of paragraph 16, which provided for "preparing within two months and ensuring the submission of a draft law in the prescribed manner to terminate the effect of international agreements on the temporary presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine from 2017".

"I would like to declare with full responsibility: Kyiv, like Moscow, does not want to revise the basic agreements on the Black Sea Fleet," the publication quotes Poroshenko as saying, - "However, according to available information, in 2009-2010 Poroshenko repeatedly received reports from the SBU, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense about the subversive activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet against Ukraine. However, Poroshenko did not take any measures to stop such subversive activities and protect the interests of the state, but, on the contrary, in numerous interviews assured the profitability of the signing of the Kharkiv agreements for Ukraine," the material states.

The editorial board of "Law and Business" provides an expert opinion on the consequences of Poroshenko's activities in the position of minister in the period from 9.10.2009 to 11.03.2010:

"Poroshenko was totally dependent on Russia. At that time, he had almost completed a deal to buy the Sevmorza-vod, and therefore had a personal interest in the continued presence of the Russian fleet in Crimea for the repair of its ships. During his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poroshenko directly participated in the processes that preceded the conclusion of the Kharkiv Agreement on 21.04.2010, which extended the stay of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine for 25 years, the consequences of which caused the undermining of Ukraine's defense capability, the loss of control over the Black Sea Fleet, the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the beginning of military aggression against Ukraine."

The publication also draws attention to the fact that Poroshenko had a personal financial motive to maintain economic relations with Russia.

"Thus, in 2001, the SE "Confectionery Corporation "Roshen" acquired the Lipetsk Confectionery Factory, which until the end of 2016 actually manufactured and sold Roshen products on the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2010, Poroshenko became the owner of almost 90% of the shares of PJSC "Sevmorza-vod". Having control over the plant, the continuation of the placement of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and the maintenance of economic relations with the Russian Federation were beneficial to Poroshenko in order to obtain his own profit, including on unfavorable, including those that threaten Ukraine, conditions," writes "Law and Business".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising