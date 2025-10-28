Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland

Pop star Dua Lipa this year became the most successful celebrity under 30 in the UK and Ireland according to the 2025 ranking. Her fortune is estimated at £129 million thanks to the successful Radical Optimism tour and partnerships with Porsche and Versace. The top 30 also included actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Leo Woodall, singer Holly Humberstone, and modern podcasters, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Dua Lipa topped the list of the richest young celebrities in the UK and Ireland under 30 on Tuesday, the publication writes. Her fortune is estimated at a record £129 million.

"Manifestation is an important thing for me," Dua noted last year, and this approach clearly worked: the singer joined the club of the richest.

The Radical Optimism tour, which brought in £83 million, was her most profitable of the year. In addition to music, Dua develops her own podcast and book club, tries her hand at acting, and collaborates with brands such as Porsche and Versace.

Who else made the ranking

Among the newcomers to the top 30 richest British and Irish celebrities under 30 are singer Holly Humberstone, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and actor Leo Woodall.

29-year-old Amber Davies, Strictly star and former Love Island contestant, took the last, 30th place with a fortune of £1.7 million. Tom Holland took second place with £37 million, earned, among other things, from the Spider-Man movie and the sale of Bero non-alcoholic beer. Lewis Capaldi was in third place with £35 million, thanks to successful albums, tours, and a return to Glastonbury.

Next are Millie Bobby Brown (£24 million), Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (both £22.1 million), Sophie Turner (£21.9 million), soul singer Jorja Smith and Dave (£16.8 million), rapper Aitch (£14.4 million), and actor Asa Butterfield (£13.7 million).

Among the newcomers, Holly Humberstone took 20th place with £4.1 million, performing large concerts in support of Olivia Rodrigo and playing to 90,000 people on The Eras tour. Leo Woodall took 26th place with £2.2 million thanks to roles in The White Lotus, One Day, and Boyhood.

Podcasts also bring in considerable income. Steven Bartlett topped the list of podcasters with £36 million, earning almost £1 million from his own show The Diary of a CEO. Other popular podcasts on the list include That Peter Crouch, Sh**ged Married Annoyed by Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Off Menu by James Acaster and Ed Gamble, and the historical The Rest is History by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook.

Amber Davies' story stands out: she was recently photographed in London with Ukrainian dancer Mykyta Kuzmin during a rehearsal. Sources claim there is no romantic relationship between them.

The full list of the top 30 celebrities will be published on October 28 in the new issue of Heat magazine, available from October 28 in both print and online versions.

