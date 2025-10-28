$42.070.07
04:50 PM • 24386 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20283 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26345 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48906 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31894 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25128 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21029 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16654 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51030 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31693 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48930 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51035 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2752 views

Pop star Dua Lipa has become the most successful celebrity under 30 in the UK and Ireland, with an estimated fortune of £129 million. The top 30 also includes actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Leo Woodall, singer Holly Humberstone, and modern podcasters.

Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland

Pop star Dua Lipa this year became the most successful celebrity under 30 in the UK and Ireland according to the 2025 ranking. Her fortune is estimated at £129 million thanks to the successful Radical Optimism tour and partnerships with Porsche and Versace. The top 30 also included actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Leo Woodall, singer Holly Humberstone, and modern podcasters, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Dua Lipa topped the list of the richest young celebrities in the UK and Ireland under 30 on Tuesday, the publication writes. Her fortune is estimated at a record £129 million.

"Manifestation is an important thing for me," Dua noted last year, and this approach clearly worked: the singer joined the club of the richest.

The Radical Optimism tour, which brought in £83 million, was her most profitable of the year. In addition to music, Dua develops her own podcast and book club, tries her hand at acting, and collaborates with brands such as Porsche and Versace.

Who else made the ranking

Among the newcomers to the top 30 richest British and Irish celebrities under 30 are singer Holly Humberstone, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and actor Leo Woodall.

29-year-old Amber Davies, Strictly star and former Love Island contestant, took the last, 30th place with a fortune of £1.7 million. Tom Holland took second place with £37 million, earned, among other things, from the Spider-Man movie and the sale of Bero non-alcoholic beer. Lewis Capaldi was in third place with £35 million, thanks to successful albums, tours, and a return to Glastonbury.

Next are Millie Bobby Brown (£24 million), Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (both £22.1 million), Sophie Turner (£21.9 million), soul singer Jorja Smith and Dave (£16.8 million), rapper Aitch (£14.4 million), and actor Asa Butterfield (£13.7 million).

Among the newcomers, Holly Humberstone took 20th place with £4.1 million, performing large concerts in support of Olivia Rodrigo and playing to 90,000 people on The Eras tour. Leo Woodall took 26th place with £2.2 million thanks to roles in The White Lotus, One Day, and Boyhood.

Podcasts also bring in considerable income. Steven Bartlett topped the list of podcasters with £36 million, earning almost £1 million from his own show The Diary of a CEO. Other popular podcasts on the list include That Peter Crouch, Sh**ged Married Annoyed by Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Off Menu by James Acaster and Ed Gamble, and the historical The Rest is History by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook.

Amber Davies' story stands out: she was recently photographed in London with Ukrainian dancer Mykyta Kuzmin during a rehearsal. Sources claim there is no romantic relationship between them.

The full list of the top 30 celebrities will be published on October 28 in the new issue of Heat magazine, available from October 28 in both print and online versions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that The Sunday Times newspaper updated the ranking of the richest residents of Great Britain, which includes both British subjects and people living in the kingdom. As noted, the total number of billionaires in Great Britain decreased from 165 in 2024 to 156 this year.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Brand
Film
Series
Porsche
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain