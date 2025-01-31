Poltava regional council deputy suspected of ordering murder of businessman

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a deputy of the Poltava regional council for organizing the contract murder of a businessman from Poltava region, the deputy was detained, the special service said on Friday, UNN reports.

As law enforcement sources told UNN, the detainee is a deputy of the Poltava regional council from the For the Future party, Oleh Dyadyk.

SBU CI and investigators exposed a deputy of the Poltava Regional Council on organizing a contract killing. According to the case, the official wanted to eliminate the owner of a local agricultural company for further appropriation of his business - the SBU reported.

According to the investigation, the MP involved his driver to commit the crime. "He promised his subordinate USD 20 thousand for physical violence against the farmer," the SBU said.

It was established that the murder was planned on the territory of a local abandoned pumping station. The deputy reportedly invited the businessman there, allegedly to discuss business issues.

"During the meeting, the killer was supposed to throw a noose of rope around the victim's neck and strangle him, and then stage the hanging of his victim," the SBU said.

After that, according to the SBU, the deputy planned to forge documents for the corporate rights of the businessman's agricultural company in order to indicate himself as a trustee.

The two offenders were reportedly detained red-handed while driving the businessman to the place of a "business" meeting.

The MP and his driver were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under Art. 15, para. 2, 3 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization and complicity in the commission of a completed attempted murder).

