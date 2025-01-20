The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has detained the former deputy minister of social policy Lebedtsov - source

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has notified the former Deputy Minister Boris Lebedtsov of suspicion due to causing damage to the state budget of over 24 million hryvnias. Reported by UNN (Ukrainian National News) citing sources.

According to UNN sources, the case involves Boris Lebedtsov. Due to the actions of the official, the state budget suffered losses of over 24 million hryvnias.

According to the case materials, during the full-scale invasion, Lebedtsov concluded an unauthorized agreement with a commercial enterprise for the purchase of computers for the central apparatus of the ministries without proper justification, approvals, and in violation of the legislation.

The agreement did not correspond to the goals and objectives of the cooperation project with the World Bank, within the framework of which the purchase of computer equipment was to be carried out, and was not agreed with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators notified Lebedtsov of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence). He faces imprisonment from two to five years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

The measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Law enforcement officers prevented the assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices who were planning to eliminate the official in the near future were detained.