Poltava OVA responded to corruption allegations during fortification construction

In the Poltava region, 14 platoon strongholds and lines of non-explosive barriers have been created. Manipulative information about improper work on the creation of fortifications does not correspond to reality, reported the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, writes UNN.

Today, certain individuals in the information space disseminated information that is incomplete, inaccurate, and contains manipulations of facts related to the process of building fortifications. We inform that as of September 3, 2025, 14 platoon strongholds and lines of non-explosive barriers have been fully completed. - Kohut reported.

The head of the OVA also reported that all works were carried out in accordance with the approved design and estimate documentation, which has positive conclusions from the State Enterprise "Ukrderekspertiza". Kohut also assured that the quality of the performed works is confirmed by a number of inspections. In particular, by the National Scientific Center "Professor M. S. Bokarius Institute of Forensic Expertise".

This is also confirmed by the command of the support forces of the OTU "Luhansk", whose representatives developed and approved the schemes of the platoon strongholds. - Kohut emphasized.

He also added that a total of UAH 375 million was spent on the construction of fortifications, of which about UAH 70 million is VAT. The largest part of the expenses – over UAH 240 million – was for the purchase of materials, while about UAH 65 million was directed to construction work.

Attempts to discredit the Poltava OVA, people who work daily, around the clock to strengthen the country's defense capabilities have been going on for several years, but have not been successful. Large forces and means are involved in this, which are now working only for the enemy. The OVA initiates additional checks to record the absence of any violations on the part of the customer, and to assess the individuals who are taking measures to discredit the regional military administration and the regional leadership. - Kohut summarized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada summons acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut and former head of the Poltava OVA Filip Pronin regarding alleged corruption in fortifications.

"According to the results of our investigation into the corruption of fortifications of the Poltava Regional State Administration, the Parliament summoned the head of Financial Monitoring (former head of the region in 2024) Filip Pronin for tomorrow at 10:00! The Rada also summons acting head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut," wrote MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.