Poltava entrepreneur supplied cosmetology equipment to a consultant of the Russian State Duma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

An entrepreneur and his accomplices have been exposed in Poltava region for organizing illegal supplies of medical and cosmetology equipment to the Russian Federation. The products, including devices for the rehabilitation of military personnel, were supplied through controlled structures in other countries.

Poltava entrepreneur supplied cosmetology equipment to a consultant of the Russian State Duma

Economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state: several enterprises in Poltava Oblast specializing in the production and sale of medical and cosmetology equipment have been exposed. Details of the case are reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In Poltava Oblast, a businessman and his accomplices who organized illegal supplies of medical equipment to the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion.

According to the investigation, the businessman founded and controlled several enterprises in Poltava Oblast that specialized in the production and sale of medical and cosmetology equipment.

He organized a scheme for supplying products to Russia, despite the imposed bans.

Including to an enterprise headed by a consultant to the Russian State Duma

- states the Office of the Prosecutor General.
  • controlled structures in other countries were used to circumvent sanctions and mask the real export directions;
    • formally, the products were registered for the European or Central Asian market, but in fact they were supplied to Russian commercial structures.

      According to the investigation, through this already exposed scheme, seven batches of equipment were sent during 2022–2024.

      SBU exposes company supplying materials for russian nuclear laboratories19.01.25, 04:41 • 31927 views

      The participants of the mechanism carried out financial settlements through international banking institutions.

      The organizer of the scheme is hiding from the investigation, he has been declared wanted.

      - law enforcement officers report.

      Accomplices - directors and employees of enterprises - were involved in the implementation of the scheme. They ensured the production of products, the conclusion of foreign economic contracts, the processing of customs declarations, and logistics.

      The investigation established that the supplied equipment was used on the territory of the Russian Federation in medical programs, including for the rehabilitation of military personnel who participated in the war against Ukraine.

      Lithuania reported the uncovering of a "particularly audacious" scheme to circumvent sanctions against Russia23.08.25, 19:35 • 11176 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
      Poltava Oblast
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      Europe
      Ukraine