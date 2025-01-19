SBU exposes company supplying materials for russian nuclear laboratories

An enterprise in Dnipropetrovs'k region that facilitated the construction of laboratories for the development of nuclear weapons on the territory of a terrorist country was exposed. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the owner of a building materials company organized the supply of products to Russia even after the start of the full-scale invasion. In particular, a large batch of stainless steel profiles was sent to the aggressor. These products were used to equip office premises at the russian Institute for Nuclear Research, where new models of nuclear-tipped missiles are being developed.

To conceal the supply routes, the goods were first delivered to a company in a Middle Eastern country and then transported to russian customers. The key role in the financial scheme was played by the chief accountant of the Ukrainian company, who kept records of both the domestic company and its foreign partner.

During the searches of the company's facilities and the suspects' residences, law enforcement officers seized mobile devices, computer equipment and documentation confirming criminal activity in favor of the aggressor state.

At the moment, four participants in the scheme, including the owner of the enterprise, have been served a notice of suspicion under the article on aiding the aggressor state. Investigators are initiating a custody as a form of detention. The maximum penalty for this crime is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU exposes chief accountant of Ukrzaliznytsia who passed classified data to fsb