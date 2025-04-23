Poltava community attacked by drones: hits on enterprises and open areas

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14041 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25265 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61190 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75366 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96822 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39743 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61190 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62936 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12162 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12477 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Poltava community attacked by drones: hits on enterprises and open areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Poltava was attacked by drones at night, explosions rang out near civilian objects in the industrial zone and in open areas. There is no information about casualties, rescuers are working at the scene.

Poltava community attacked by drones: hits on enterprises and open areas

Terrorists attacked the Poltava community. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday night, Poltava was attacked by drones. Two districts of the city, including Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, came under fire.

According to preliminary data, explosions were recorded in areas near civilian objects in the industrial zone and in open areas.

As of now, there is no information about casualties, but officials urge residents to remain in shelters until the end of the alarm and not to neglect air raid signals.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene, and accurate data on the scale of the impact are being collected.

Explosions rang out in Poltava: the city was attacked by enemy kamikaze drones27.03.25, 22:36 • 42360 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Poltava
Brent
$67.33
Bitcoin
$91,127.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,387.92
Ethereum
$1,694.47