Poltava community attacked by drones: hits on enterprises and open areas

Terrorists attacked the Poltava community. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday night, Poltava was attacked by drones. Two districts of the city, including Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, came under fire.

According to preliminary data, explosions were recorded in areas near civilian objects in the industrial zone and in open areas.

As of now, there is no information about casualties, but officials urge residents to remain in shelters until the end of the alarm and not to neglect air raid signals.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene, and accurate data on the scale of the impact are being collected.

