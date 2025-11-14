Poll shows: most Americans against extrajudicial killings of drug suspects – Reuters

$42.060.03
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 20625 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 20616 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 19344 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 17920 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15197 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 34958 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28342 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51351 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30942 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Ihnat spoke about "Zircon" in the sky over Sumy regionNovember 14, 11:28 AM • 12253 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 16936 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 26515 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 15193 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 8282 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 34961 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28344 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 26557 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51352 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 280508 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
China
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 8362 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 34964 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 15236 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 33118 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84443 views
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat

Poll shows: most Americans against extrajudicial killings of drug suspects – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 29% of Americans support the elimination of drug suspects by the US military without trial. 51% of respondents oppose such actions, while the rest are undecided.

Poll shows: most Americans against extrajudicial killings of drug suspects – Reuters

Only 29% of Americans support the use of US military to eliminate suspected drug traffickers without trial. This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted against the backdrop of Washington's expanded military presence near Latin America, writes UNN.

Details

The six-day poll indicated that 51% of respondents oppose such actions, while the rest are undecided. The data also showed a split among Republicans: 58% of party supporters back extrajudicial strikes, while 27% oppose them. Among Democrats, three-quarters of those surveyed reject the practice, and only about 10% approve of it.

High-ranking officials presented Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days - Media13.11.25, 22:14 • 4372 views

In recent months, the Donald Trump administration has ordered at least 20 strikes on vessels with suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and off the coast of Latin America. According to media reports, at least 79 people have died as a result of the operations.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have called such actions illegal extrajudicial executions and warned about violations of international law. Some US allies also express alarm.

US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" redeployed to Latin America: tensions with Venezuela rise11.11.25, 20:41 • 6448 views

The White House insists that the country is waging war against drug cartels, and "courts are not needed in armed conflicts." Washington accuses the Venezuelan government of conspiring with drug traffickers, but President Nicolás Maduro rejects these accusations. Meanwhile, Caracas states that it is preparing for a possible US attack.

"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"14.11.25, 01:54 • 16641 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States