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Politico and MS NOW journalists were barred from the White House in defiance of a court ruling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Politico and MS NOW journalists were denied access to the White House after a court ruled to restore media access. Politico's press credentials were also revoked.

Politico and MS NOW journalists were barred from the White House in defiance of a court ruling

On Thursday, journalists from Politico and MS NOW were not allowed to enter the White House, despite a court ruling that required access for representatives of Politico, CNN and MS NOW to be immediately restored after President Donald Trump barred them from visiting the facility, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to Politico, their journalist's press pass was also confiscated — this happened several hours after a federal judge temporarily suspended Trump's ban, calling it likely unconstitutional. MS NOW also said that its journalist was blocked from reaching the White House.

Fox News, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC suspended joint coverage of Trump's events due to a ban on the media22.09.26, 02:16 • 4234 views

At that point, it was not clear whether CNN journalists had been allowed onto the White House grounds.

Reuters emphasizes that the court ruling issued the previous day suspended the ban for 14 days and represented a serious defeat for Trump in one of his largest confrontations with the mass media.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump banned access to the White House for the CNN, MS NOW and Politico news organizations, expressing dissatisfaction with how they cover events.

Antonina Tumanova

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