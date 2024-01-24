ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Polish farmers to hold large-scale protests against Ukrainian imports today

Polish farmers to hold large-scale protests against Ukrainian imports today

Polish farmers will hold protests in 150 locations across the country against unrestricted imports of Ukrainian agri-food products, claiming that it jeopardizes domestic agriculture.

Polish farmers will demonstrate against Ukrainian imports in 150 locations across the country today at noon, RMF24 writes, UNN reports.

Details

Tractors and agricultural machinery will be on the roads of Polish cities and villages in more than 150 locations. Other traffic is not going to be blocked.

Only slow passage of agricultural machinery or protests along the highways are expected.

"By bringing tractors and agricultural machinery to the roads, they will protest, in particular, against: the expansion of duty-free imports of agri-food products from Ukraine," RMF24 writes.

Addendum

The protesters put forward two main demands. The first is to stop uncontrolled imports of agri-food products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries that do not apply European standards.  

Farmers say that allowing agri-food products from non-EU countries to enter the European market without any rules is extremely irresponsible on the part of the European Commission and poses a threat to Poles. 

"The second main demand concerns the need to revise the Common Agricultural Policy. We are protesting against the restrictions on crop and livestock production and the introduction of further environmental restrictions stemming from the European Green Deal," the strike organizers said in an official letter.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

