Polish farmers to hold large-scale protests against Ukrainian imports today

Polish farmers will demonstrate against Ukrainian imports in 150 locations across the country today at noon, RMF24 writes, UNN reports.

Details

Tractors and agricultural machinery will be on the roads of Polish cities and villages in more than 150 locations. Other traffic is not going to be blocked.

Only slow passage of agricultural machinery or protests along the highways are expected.

"By bringing tractors and agricultural machinery to the roads, they will protest, in particular, against: the expansion of duty-free imports of agri-food products from Ukraine," RMF24 writes.

Addendum

The protesters put forward two main demands. The first is to stop uncontrolled imports of agri-food products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries that do not apply European standards.

Farmers say that allowing agri-food products from non-EU countries to enter the European market without any rules is extremely irresponsible on the part of the European Commission and poses a threat to Poles.

"The second main demand concerns the need to revise the Common Agricultural Policy. We are protesting against the restrictions on crop and livestock production and the introduction of further environmental restrictions stemming from the European Green Deal," the strike organizers said in an official letter.

