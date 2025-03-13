Police showed how, together with rescuers, they evacuated residents of Kostiantynivka after the shelling
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, houses were damaged. Police officers helped residents get out of the blocked apartments and provided first aid to the victims.
Donetsk region police officers showed how, together with rescuers, they helped residents of Kostiantynivka to get out of apartments blocked as a result of the shelling. The relevant video was published on the Telegram channel of the National Police, reports UNN.
Details
Law enforcement officers reminded that the day before, Kostiantynivka was once again under enemy air strike. The shelling damaged nine objects, including apartment buildings.
Law enforcement officers conducted a door-to-door round and helped residents who were trapped in the premises as a result of the shelling.
The National Police added that after rescuing people, paramedics provided first aid to two people.
Let us remind
The day before as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Federation in Rivne (Donetsk region), brothers aged 11 and 13 died, and a 14-year-old boy was wounded. The children had previously been evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk region, but returned home.
