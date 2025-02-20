Occupants have not abandoned their intentions to seize Donetsk region - Khortytsia military unit spokesman

The Russian occupiers have not yet abandoned their plans to seize Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov in a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he said, the enemy has reduced the intensity of fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, while still planning to surround Pokrovsk and capture Chasiv Yar or break through Oskil.

The enemy has a general strategic plan to reach the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. He is not abandoning these plans, because these plans have been sent down from the Kremlin, and the Kremlin does not care what losses Russian troops will suffer in the process. Another thing is that the generals realize that they have a certain limited resource. So they are now thinking about how to do better and at least not disrupt the entire operation, - said the spokesman.

He also said that the occupants are using armored vehicles in the Novopavlivka sector, because in urban battles, in particular, for Chasiv Yar, they burn up quickly, so the enemy relies on the interaction of infantry groups and drones.

When we talk about urban warfare, we are talking primarily about firefights, drones, and even such exotic things as a Russian running up and trying to throw a TM mine towards the Ukrainian position with his hands. It's a tactic, because there is a chance of getting blown up himself. But sometimes it reaches our positions, - Tregubov said.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours , the Defense Forces repelled 1,190 Russian invaders and nearly 400 pieces of occupiers' weapons and military equipment. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 14 tanks and 63 artillery systems were destroyed. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war reach 863580 people.