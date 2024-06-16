Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14431 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 138838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137905 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 206659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243494 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370649 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183076 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149931 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 138899 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137947 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151807 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10955 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16440 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30547 views
Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23278 views

In Hamburg, police shot and killed a man with an axe and a Molotov cocktail who was threatening Dutch fans and police near the Euro 2024 fan zone.

Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

On Sunday, June 16, in the center of the German city of Hamburg, police were forced to shoot a man after he allegedly tried to attack Dutch fans in the fan zone and threatened the police with an ax. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The riots took place in the central district of the city, near where 40,000 Dutch fans were marching ahead of the Euro 2024 football match against Poland.

According to law enforcement, the man came out of the pub with an axe in his hand and waved it at the police in a "threatening manner.

"According to the available data, there is no football connection," the police spokesman said.

Police reported that the man was also carrying a Molotov cocktail.

It is noted that law enforcement officers used pepper spray against the attacker before using firearms.

According to local media, one police officer fired a warning shot before several others were fired and the man fell to the ground.

The police noted that the man is being provided with medical care. No one was injured during the incident.

Ahead of Sunday's soccer match, security measures have already been stepped up, with hundreds of Hamburg and federal police officers deployed.

Recall

A person suspected of the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeria, which took place in Germany, was detained in Prague on .

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Prague
Hamburg
Germany
Poland
