Police shoot a man with an axe near the Euro 2024 fan zone in Hamburg

On Sunday, June 16, in the center of the German city of Hamburg, police were forced to shoot a man after he allegedly tried to attack Dutch fans in the fan zone and threatened the police with an ax. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

The riots took place in the central district of the city, near where 40,000 Dutch fans were marching ahead of the Euro 2024 football match against Poland.

According to law enforcement, the man came out of the pub with an axe in his hand and waved it at the police in a "threatening manner.

"According to the available data, there is no football connection," the police spokesman said.

Police reported that the man was also carrying a Molotov cocktail.

It is noted that law enforcement officers used pepper spray against the attacker before using firearms.

According to local media, one police officer fired a warning shot before several others were fired and the man fell to the ground.

The police noted that the man is being provided with medical care. No one was injured during the incident.

Ahead of Sunday's soccer match, security measures have already been stepped up, with hundreds of Hamburg and federal police officers deployed.

