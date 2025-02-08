Police officer accused of child abuse in Lviv region

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56638 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101243 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101930 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105511 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101832 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105090 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 1125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128470 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151874 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110700 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138133 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139895 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167698 views
Police officer accused of child abuse in Lviv region

Police officer accused of child abuse in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70923 views

In Busk, a police officer is suspected of using physical force against a foster child from the Good Heart orphanage. The police officer has been suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation.

In the Lviv region, a police officer is suspected of using physical force against a young foster child from the Good Heart orphanage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Lviv regional police.

Details

On Friday, February 07, the police of Lviv region reported that while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post stating that a police officer allegedly committed violence against one of the children in one of the orphanages in the city of Busk.

An internal investigation has been initiated and is under the control of the Lviv police management. Based on the results, a decision will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice

- the post says.

The report states that the law enforcement officer was “beating” the boy's testimony for theft. 

Image

It is noted that for the duration of the investigation, the police officer mentioned in the publication has been suspended from duty.

Recall

Social media spread false information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees. The police found the “murdered” guy alive, and he confirmed only that his documents had been checked.

Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances05.02.25, 15:09 • 29098 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

