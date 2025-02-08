Police officer accused of child abuse in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a police officer is suspected of using physical force against a young foster child from the Good Heart orphanage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Lviv regional police.

Details

On Friday, February 07, the police of Lviv region reported that while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post stating that a police officer allegedly committed violence against one of the children in one of the orphanages in the city of Busk.

An internal investigation has been initiated and is under the control of the Lviv police management. Based on the results, a decision will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice - the post says.

The report states that the law enforcement officer was “beating” the boy's testimony for theft.

It is noted that for the duration of the investigation, the police officer mentioned in the publication has been suspended from duty.

