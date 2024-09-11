Police investigate attack on military priest in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the center of Kyiv, near St. Michael's Cathedral, a priest, who is a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was attacked. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene.
A video was posted on social media, describing how three unidentified persons attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Kyiv police, UNN reports.
Details
Police reportedly learned about the incident today while monitoring social media. In particular, one of the channels' telegrams stated that three unidentified persons attacked a church representative, who is also a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral
The incident was registered and is being investigated. An investigative team has arrived at the scene to talk to the victim and clarify all the circumstances. Additional information will be provided later
