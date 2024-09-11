ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197545 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153076 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197955 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Police investigate attack on military priest in Kyiv

Police investigate attack on military priest in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21509 views

In the center of Kyiv, near St. Michael's Cathedral, a priest, who is a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was attacked. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene.

A video was posted on social media, describing how three unidentified persons attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Kyiv police, UNN reports. 

Details 

Police reportedly learned about the incident today while monitoring social media. In particular, one of the channels' telegrams stated that three unidentified persons attacked a church representative, who is also a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral 

The incident was registered and is being investigated. An investigative team has arrived at the scene to talk to the victim and clarify all the circumstances. Additional information will be provided later

- , the police said in a statement.

Beating of a veteran in Smila: the suspect was detained11.09.24, 08:41 • 14644 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies

