Police investigate attack on military priest in Kyiv

A video was posted on social media, describing how three unidentified persons attacked a representative of the church, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and an investigative team has arrived at the scene. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

Police reportedly learned about the incident today while monitoring social media. In particular, one of the channels' telegrams stated that three unidentified persons attacked a church representative, who is also a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near St. Michael's Cathedral

The incident was registered and is being investigated. An investigative team has arrived at the scene to talk to the victim and clarify all the circumstances. Additional information will be provided later - , the police said in a statement.

