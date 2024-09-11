Beating of a veteran in Smila: the suspect was detained

Police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region. He was hiding in a hotel in the region. In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against him. This was reported on Wednesday by the National Police, UNN reports.

The 28-year-old man was hiding from law enforcement in a hotel in Cherkasy region. He is currently detained with the participation of police special forces. In the near future, the court will choose a measure of restraint against him - the investigation requests custody - , the National Police said in a statement.

In addition, searches were conducted at the man's place of residence, and preliminary drug and weapons were seized. Based on the results of the investigation, the investigators initiated additional registrations in the URPTI over illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Part 1 Art. 263 and Part 1 Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The police are also investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) and Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code (Extortion), under which the suspect was served a procedural notice of suspicion on 10.09.2024.

