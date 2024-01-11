Police detain about 330 gang members in Ecuador

The military and police of Ecuador detained 329 members of criminal groups and killed 5 more after the outbreak of armed unrest in the country. This was stated by the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic, Jaime Vela Eraso, Ecuavisa writes, UNN reports .

We seized 61 weapons of various calibers, 418 rounds of ammunition, 24 explosive devices, and detained 329 terrorists. We have released 41 people from captivity. We eliminated 5 terrorists said Jaime Vela Eraso.

He noted that after clashes with three armed criminal groups, security forces returned 28 prisoners to prisons.

It is emphasized that no hostages were killed in the prisons where the riots took place. According to official figures, at least 139 people are being held hostage by members of armed gangs in Ecuadorian prisons.

The situation in Ecuador escalated after the leader of the Los Choneros gang, nicknamed Fito, escaped from prison on January 7, which led to riots in several penitentiary institutions. On January 8, Ecuadorian President Noboa declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew.

The Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians not to visit Ecuador amid unrest in the country