Police check educational institutions in Kyiv region for mines: no danger found

Kyiv police received massive reports of danger on February 7. They checked the region's educational institutions, but in none of the districts was the information about suspicious objects and hazardous substances confirmed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of law enforcement.

On February 7, the police of Kyiv region received an anonymous letter about a possible threat to educational institutions in the region. All children and staff were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement officers checked the educational institutions and surrounding areas. The information about suspicious objects and hazardous substances was not confirmed in any of the districts of the region. - the press service of the Kyiv police reported.

Law enforcement officers of Kyiv region care about the safety of citizens and always check every report of danger.

UNN reminds that according to the current legislation (part 1 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code), knowingly false reports of preparations for an explosion, arson or other actions threatening the death of people or other serious consequences are punishable by imprisonment for a term of two to six years.