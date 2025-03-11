Poland will distribute a special survival guide to every family: what advice it will contain
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish authorities are developing a crisis guide with advice on survival in emergency situations. Every Polish family will receive the document for free by the end of 2025, and it will also be available in Ukrainian.
By the end of 2025, the Polish authorities promised to provide every household in the country with a special guide. It will contain practical advice on how to overcome the crisis. This is reported by RMF24, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
It is noted that the guide is being developed by the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and the Government Security Center. Its printed version will be delivered free of charge to every Polish family in the second half of 2025 as part of the Population Protection and Civil Defense Program.
The document will contain practical recommendations for survival during the first 72 hours after an emergency, as well as information on actions to take in case of prolonged power outages, lack of access to water or communication, and recommendations in case of immediate evacuation.
For three days, all citizens, every household, must survive on their own resources
According to RMF24, during the development of the guide, Polish specialists studied similar materials from 23 countries, including Sweden and Norway.
The guide will mention, among other things, the states of natural disasters. It will also include information on how to prevent a fire in your home, how to provide first aid to yourself and your family members, and how to care for pets in an emergency.
According to Robert Klonowski, information will also be provided on the principles of signaling alarms and notifications, as the authors of the guide would like all citizens to know what alarm signals are.
The document will be available not only in Polish but also in the languages of national minorities, including Ukrainian.
The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that it will be useful not only during wartime but also in case of natural disasters and other crisis situations.
Recall
