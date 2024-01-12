Poland to supply anti-aircraft missile systems to Georgia

Georgia will purchase anti-aircraft missile systems from the Polish company MESKO S. A., UNN reports with reference to the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The procurement agreement was signed today in Tbilisi by Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Khaindrava and representatives of the company.

The document was prepared as part of the development program of the Georgian Defense Forces.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed the importance of introducing modern NATO-standard weapons in Georgia, which will help strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

As News Georgia writes, MESKO is an arms manufacturer with almost 100 years of history. Today, the company is an authorized supplier of military products to NATO forces.

According to MESKO's website, the company produces several types of anti-aircraft missile systems. It is not known what weapons Georgia will purchase. The Defense Ministry also did not name the cost of the deal.

Georgia and Poland are actively cooperating in the field of defense production. A little over a year ago, the Georgian-Polish company DELTA-WB, which assembles drones and trains drone operators, started operating in Tbilisi.