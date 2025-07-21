Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on July 21 21 July 2025

Poland scrambled military aircraft amid another large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has now announced that, due to the cessation of air strikes, Polish and allied fighters scrambled on alert are returning to their deployment locations, writes UNN with reference to the Polish military command's statement.

Details

Due to the cessation of Russian air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied air operations in our airspace have ceased, and deployed forces and assets have returned to standard operational activities. - the Polish command reported.

It is noted that NATO air forces and the Royal Swedish Air Force, whose JAS 39 Gripen fighters are stationed in Malbork, helped ensure security in the Polish sky tonight.

We inform you that no violations of Polish airspace have been observed. The Polish Army constantly monitors the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace. - the statement reads.

Addition

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled aircraft and put air defense forces on high alert on July 19 due to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine. These measures were aimed at ensuring the security of territories bordering the threatened areas.