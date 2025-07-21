Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on July 21 21 July 2025

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15624 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62420 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66935 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144469 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143487 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99487 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63888 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159305 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302987 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113813 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 37332 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 25999 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 24905 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 33824 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 36773 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 303006 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 223700 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 288726 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 305972 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 483213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 62763 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 159311 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 180370 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 180564 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 183300 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on July 21 21 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Poland scrambled military aircraft due to another massive shelling of Ukraine by Russia. Polish and allied fighter jets are returning to their deployment locations after the cessation of airstrikes.

Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on July 21

Poland scrambled military aircraft amid another large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has now announced that, due to the cessation of air strikes, Polish and allied fighters scrambled on alert are returning to their deployment locations, writes UNN with reference to the Polish military command's statement.

Details

Due to the cessation of Russian air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied air operations in our airspace have ceased, and deployed forces and assets have returned to standard operational activities.

- the Polish command reported.

It is noted that NATO air forces and the Royal Swedish Air Force, whose JAS 39 Gripen fighters are stationed in Malbork, helped ensure security in the Polish sky tonight.

We inform you that no violations of Polish airspace have been observed. The Polish Army constantly monitors the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

 - the statement reads.

Addition

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled aircraft and put air defense forces on high alert on July 19 due to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine. These measures were aimed at ensuring the security of territories bordering the threatened areas.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
NATO
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9