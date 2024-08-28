Poland resumes searching for an object that flew during the Russian attack

Today, Poland has resumed the search for an object that flew to Poland during a massive Russian shelling, Polish Radio reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Stanislaw Wzientek, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland, the plane will be found if it is still in the country. At the same time, the official noted, there is a possibility that the object took off from Poland, flying beyond radar visibility.

"All these speculations are a result of the analysis of the flight trajectory and the speed at which it was moving. All of this is consistent with the characteristics of the Shahed. But even if it is not a state-of-the-art design, it still carries deadly weapons and explosives," he said.

The deputy head of the Polish Defense Ministry confirmed that it was most likely a Shahed drone used by the Russians.

The deputy minister explained that the object was not shot down because it did not pose a direct threat, and the air force did not visually identify it.

More than 100 soldiers of the Lublin Territorial Defense Brigades, as well as military drones and helicopters, are involved in the search for the facility.