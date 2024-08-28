Poland resumes searching for an object that flew during the Russian attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129252 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212108 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160590 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157133 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193590 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96052 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71108 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104556 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101362 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 57337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220081 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207887 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 33789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153358 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152431 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156405 views
Poland resumes searching for an object that flew during the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102338 views

Poland has resumed searching for an object that arrived during the Russian shelling. It was probably a Shahed drone that could have left the country.

Today, Poland has resumed the search for an object that flew to Poland during a massive Russian shelling, Polish Radio reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Stanislaw Wzientek, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland, the plane will be found if it is still in the country. At the same time, the official noted, there is a possibility that the object took off from Poland, flying beyond radar visibility.

"All these speculations are a result of the analysis of the flight trajectory and the speed at which it was moving. All of this is consistent with the characteristics of the Shahed. But even if it is not a state-of-the-art design, it still carries deadly weapons and explosives," he said.

The deputy head of the Polish Defense Ministry confirmed that it was most likely a Shahed drone used by the Russians.

The deputy minister explained that the object was not shot down because it did not pose a direct threat, and the air force did not visually identify it.

More than 100 soldiers of the Lublin Territorial Defense Brigades, as well as military drones and helicopters, are involved in the search for the facility.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

