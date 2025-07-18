Poland resumes investigation into grenade launcher-"gift" explosion from Ukraine - Media

The investigation into the explosion of a grenade launcher at the police headquarters in Poland, which was gifted to former Polish police chief Jarosław Szymczyk by Ukrainian officials, has been resumed. The proceedings were suspended because the Ukrainian side did not respond to Polish requests for legal assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

After months of silence, the Ukrainians contacted the regional prosecutor's office in Warsaw - the report says.

Details

As RMF FM correspondent learned, the Ukrainian side sent some correspondence related to clarifying this issue, but this is not a full fulfillment of the Polish request for assistance.

"Despite this, the prosecutor handling the case determined that there were grounds to continue the investigation and has already prepared an additional request to the Ukrainians. Polish investigators are interested, among other things, in interviewing additional witnesses - individuals who might have known the circumstances related to the transfer of modified grenade launchers, drivers, and technical support personnel to the Polish delegation in Kyiv," the publication reports.

In this investigation, the Polish prosecutor's office reportedly wants to find out whether General Szymczyk was a victim of sabotage. In another investigation, completed six months ago, he was charged with illegal storage of a grenade launcher and causing it to fire at the headquarters, endangering the health and lives of many people.

Recall

In mid-December 2022, a grenade launcher exploded at the police headquarters after the visit of the now former Inspector General of the Polish Police, Jarosław Szymczyk, to Ukraine.

The then head of the Polish police explained that he had received grenade launchers as a gift from the heads of local services, which he brought to Poland. However, one of them exploded in the utility room of his office.

The then head of the country's police admitted that the explosion was powerful, and he spent two days in the hospital. According to RMF FM, during the incident in Jarosław Szymczyk's office, the grenade launcher was fired not at the floor, but at the ceiling.

The grenade launcher caused significant damage to one of the chiefs' offices, located above the commandant's office. It destroyed a chair and a table, and then, without exploding, fell into a closet.

In this case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration conducted an inspection at the Main Police Directorate, which, as reported on February 23, 2023, by the then head of the ministry, Marcin Kierwiński, revealed 27 very serious violations.