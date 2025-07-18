Poland resumes investigation into grenade launcher-"gift" explosion from Ukraine - Media

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 13076 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 147385 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 125222 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 110672 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 131941 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 118859 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 109239 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 472738 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 172365 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 169124 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
84%
746mm
Popular news
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has diedJuly 17, 09:17 PM • 67774 views
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" planJuly 17, 11:40 PM • 35806 views
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services01:34 AM • 12992 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW02:05 AM • 25299 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 34847 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 147500 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 141577 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 153515 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 336547 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 472793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 45472 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 57433 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 173995 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 236530 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 250471 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Poland resumes investigation into grenade launcher-"gift" explosion from Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3342 views

Poland has resumed the investigation into the explosion of a grenade launcher at the police headquarters, which was gifted by Ukrainian officials to former police chief Jarosław Szymczyk. The proceedings had been suspended due to a lack of response from Ukraine, which has now sent partial correspondence.

Poland resumes investigation into grenade launcher-"gift" explosion from Ukraine - Media

The investigation into the explosion of a grenade launcher at the police headquarters in Poland, which was gifted to former Polish police chief Jarosław Szymczyk by Ukrainian officials, has been resumed. The proceedings were suspended because the Ukrainian side did not respond to Polish requests for legal assistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

After months of silence, the Ukrainians contacted the regional prosecutor's office in Warsaw

- the report says.

Details

As RMF FM correspondent learned, the Ukrainian side sent some correspondence related to clarifying this issue, but this is not a full fulfillment of the Polish request for assistance.

"Despite this, the prosecutor handling the case determined that there were grounds to continue the investigation and has already prepared an additional request to the Ukrainians. Polish investigators are interested, among other things, in interviewing additional witnesses - individuals who might have known the circumstances related to the transfer of modified grenade launchers, drivers, and technical support personnel to the Polish delegation in Kyiv," the publication reports.

In this investigation, the Polish prosecutor's office reportedly wants to find out whether General Szymczyk was a victim of sabotage. In another investigation, completed six months ago, he was charged with illegal storage of a grenade launcher and causing it to fire at the headquarters, endangering the health and lives of many people.

Recall

In mid-December 2022, a grenade launcher exploded at the police headquarters after the visit of the now former Inspector General of the Polish Police, Jarosław Szymczyk, to Ukraine.

The then head of the Polish police explained that he had received grenade launchers as a gift from the heads of local services, which he brought to Poland. However, one of them exploded in the utility room of his office.

The then head of the country's police admitted that the explosion was powerful, and he spent two days in the hospital. According to RMF FM, during the incident in Jarosław Szymczyk's office, the grenade launcher was fired not at the floor, but at the ceiling.

The grenade launcher caused significant damage to one of the chiefs' offices, located above the commandant's office. It destroyed a chair and a table, and then, without exploding, fell into a closet.

In this case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration conducted an inspection at the Main Police Directorate, which, as reported on February 23, 2023, by the then head of the ministry, Marcin Kierwiński, revealed 27 very serious violations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9