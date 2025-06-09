Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine 9 June 2025

On the night of Monday, June 9, Poland raised military aviation into the sky due to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces informs about this on its page on the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

Due to the intense air attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the activity of Polish and Allied aircraft in the Polish airspace began in the morning. - the message says.

The Polish Defense Forces reported that they have involved all available resources and means at their disposal. In particular, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on combat readiness.

"These actions are preventive and are taken to ensure security and monitor the situation in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Republic of Poland," the Polish military said.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 9, Russia carried out a combined attack on the Rivne region, with at least one victim. City authorities reported that the night shelling was one of the most severe.

