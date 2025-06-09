Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine 9 June 2025

$41.470.00
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
05:45 AM • 3658 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 27088 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 89901 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 132044 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 81647 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 100722 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 88133 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

June 7, 12:20 PM • 58675 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192669 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 6, 06:07 PM • 115429 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

June 8, 09:25 PM • 12931 views

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

June 8, 10:41 PM • 14831 views

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 10453 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

01:18 AM • 22550 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

01:50 AM • 4934 views
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
05:45 AM • 3658 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 37824 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192669 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 178572 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 174749 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 86401 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 110100 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 178774 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 152513 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 191988 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine 9 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

On the night of June 9, Poland raised military aviation into the sky due to the Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Polish Defense Forces involved all available resources to ensure security.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of Monday, June 9, Poland raised military aviation into the sky due to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces informs about this on its page on the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

Due to the intense air attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the activity of Polish and Allied aircraft in the Polish airspace began in the morning.

- the message says.

The Polish Defense Forces reported that they have involved all available resources and means at their disposal. In particular, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on combat readiness.

"These actions are preventive and are taken to ensure security and monitor the situation in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Republic of Poland," the Polish military said.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 9, Russia carried out a combined attack on the Rivne region, with at least one victim. City authorities reported that the night shelling was one of the most severe.

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters08.06.25, 07:17 • 19214 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
