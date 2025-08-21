$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Poland protests to Russia over UAV incident: MFA statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a note of protest to the Russian ambassador regarding the drone incident in the village of Osyny. Warsaw demands explanations and an end to provocative actions.

Poland protests to Russia over UAV incident: MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland today handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of the Russian Federation against the incident that occurred on the night of August 19-20 in the village of Osyny (Lublin Voivodeship). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The incident was called a violation by the Russian Federation of its obligations to respect Poland's sovereignty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia violated the Treaty on Friendly and Good-Neighborly Cooperation and the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Ministry considers this incident another deliberate provocation that fits into the pattern of hybrid actions carried out by the Russian Federation both against Poland and against other European states. We strongly condemn any actions by the Russian side that pose a threat to the civilian population, infrastructure, and air traffic safety

- the statement of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

They also demand from Moscow an immediate explanation regarding the incident, including the circumstances and reasons for the appearance of an unmanned aerial vehicle on Polish territory, as well as information on measures taken by the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation to prevent similar situations in the future.

We call for an immediate cessation of all hostile and provocative actions against Poland and remind that responsibility for the consequences of such incidents lies entirely with the Russian side

- the statement reads.

Recall

The drone that fell on a cornfield in eastern Poland the day before, according to preliminary investigation, likely came from Belarus.

UNN also reported that Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated air defense systems due to Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Anti-aircraft warfare
Yasinya
Europe
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland