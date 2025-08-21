Poland protests to Russia over UAV incident: MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland today handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of the Russian Federation against the incident that occurred on the night of August 19-20 in the village of Osyny (Lublin Voivodeship). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

The incident was called a violation by the Russian Federation of its obligations to respect Poland's sovereignty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia violated the Treaty on Friendly and Good-Neighborly Cooperation and the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Ministry considers this incident another deliberate provocation that fits into the pattern of hybrid actions carried out by the Russian Federation both against Poland and against other European states. We strongly condemn any actions by the Russian side that pose a threat to the civilian population, infrastructure, and air traffic safety - the statement of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

They also demand from Moscow an immediate explanation regarding the incident, including the circumstances and reasons for the appearance of an unmanned aerial vehicle on Polish territory, as well as information on measures taken by the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation to prevent similar situations in the future.

We call for an immediate cessation of all hostile and provocative actions against Poland and remind that responsibility for the consequences of such incidents lies entirely with the Russian side - the statement reads.

Recall

The drone that fell on a cornfield in eastern Poland the day before, according to preliminary investigation, likely came from Belarus.

UNN also reported that Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated air defense systems due to Russian air attacks on Ukraine.