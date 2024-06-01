Poland lifted aviation into the sky due to an air alert in Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces took planes into the air due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. They warned that the Polish and allied aircraft involved had begun all the necessary procedures. This was reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Details

This evening, there is an intensive activity of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Federation related to missile strikes on objects located, including in the Western territory of Ukraine the message says.

On the night of May 26 this year, Polish fighter jets also rose due to a massive attack on Ukraine.

"All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the security of Polish airspace, and do RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation," the report says.

recall

On the night of June 1, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with a combined attack. First, the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a drone attack, and later the use of missiles. Explosions were heard in at least three regions, Hromadske correspondents reported.

Explosions are heard in Zaporozhye.