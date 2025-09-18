Poland intensifies bomb shelter inspections and prepares for a potential war with Russia - media

Against the backdrop of national security threats, relevant Polish services have intensified a large-scale inspection of shelters and protective structures. Since September 12, 2025, more than 2,000 inspections have been carried out, and technical conclusions indicate that more than a thousand buildings meet the requirements and are ready to accommodate the population in emergency situations. This is reported by RFM24, writes UNN.

The State Fire Service and district building inspectorates are checking potential shelters, including the underground levels of schools and administrative buildings. The OLiOC civil defense program for 2025–2026 allocates almost PLN 5 billion for the modernization of existing shelters, the construction of new protective structures, and the development of alarm and communication systems.

Polish authorities pay special attention to regions where the "Eastern Shield" program is in effect, as well as to cities and villages that are vulnerable to threats. Building owners can receive subsidies for equipping shelters, covering up to 100% of investment costs.

New rules stipulate that collective protection facilities must provide shelter for at least half of the urban population and a quarter of rural residents. Responsibility for organizing and maintaining these facilities rests with mayors, district heads, and voivodes.

This work ensures that in the event of an escalation of the security situation, every citizen will have access to reliable protection — noted the Polish ministry.

On September 18, 2025, the Polish public information television channel TVP Info will broadcast the program "Safe Poland - Ask the Experts". Experts from the Ministry of National Defense and law enforcement agencies will answer citizens' questions regarding actions during air raids, security, and other emergency situations.