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Poland has not yet made a decision on Patriot missiles for Ukraine, but the US is pressing - government official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3026 views

Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that a decision on transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine has not yet been made. He noted that the US, in particular General Hrynkevych, is actively urging the Polish government to do so.

Poland has not yet made a decision on Patriot missiles for Ukraine, but the US is pressing - government official

Poland has not yet made a decision on providing Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles, but the Americans are pressuring the Polish government over these interceptors, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk said on air on Polskie Radio 24, UNN reports.

Details

Tomczyk was asked whether Poland would provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles. "No decisions have been made on this matter," Tomczyk said. He recalled that Poland has so far supported Ukraine with several such missiles "out of the hundreds we have." He assured that Poland is safe. "Polish stocks are full, secure, and being replenished," he added.

He noted that any decision to transfer missiles must be made at the highest level. "First, the Minister of National Defence submits recommendations, and then the Council of Ministers makes the decision," he explained the procedure.

"Ukraine's main need today is protection against ballistic missiles. Cities such as Kyiv and Lviv are attacked by Russia every day. Obviously, Ukraine is asking its Western partners to provide or enable the purchase of missiles for Patriot systems," the Polish deputy defence minister said.

He stressed that Poland receives most of the calls from the United States.

"It is precisely the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Grynkiewicz, as well as the US administration, who very often convey these appeals to the Polish government to provide missiles for Patriot systems whenever possible," he acknowledged.

Poland’s Ministry of Defense dismissed claims about Poland’s capabilities over the transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine14.08.26, 15:15 • 10345 views

Julia Shramko

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