Poland has banned the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Sejm has passed a law banning the sale of all types of electronic cigarettes to persons under 18 years of age. The law also prohibits the sale of electronic cigarettes and nicotine pouches via the Internet.
Details
It is noted that the law still has to be approved by the Polish Senate.
According to the document, the sale of all electronic cigarettes, including nicotine-free ones, spare containers and nicotine pouches to persons under the age of 18 is prohibited.
The law also prohibits the sale of nicotine pouches to persons under the age of 18, as well as their sale in healthcare facilities, schools and educational institutions, sports and entertainment facilities, in vending machines and self-service systems
In addition, the law introduces a ban on the sale of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes and nicotine pouches at a distance, including via the Internet, and a ban on their advertising.
Recall
From January 1, 2025, a new procedure for licensing the sale of fuel, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and liquids for electronic cigarettes has started in Ukraine.
