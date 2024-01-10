Poland detains former Interior Ministry chiefs: protests begin in Warsaw

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100214 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111495 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141439 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138528 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148852 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44465 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33281 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66413 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35080 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54734 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100213 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261433 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54740 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107054 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107037 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123131 views
Actual
Poland detains former Interior Ministry chiefs: protests begin in Warsaw

Poland detains former Interior Ministry chiefs: protests begin in Warsaw

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30042 views

In Poland, the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminski, and his deputy, Maciej Wonsik, were detained, after which Warsaw began protests attended by hundreds of supporters of the detainees.

Last night, on January 9, former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wonsik were detained in the Polish presidential palace. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details 

Last December, a second instance court sentenced the politicians to two years in prison for a 2007 corruption case. 

Nevertheless, the detention of the two MPs led to spontaneous protests in Warsaw near the presidential palace and the police station.

Special services detain belarusian spy in Poland09.01.24, 12:18 • 27649 views

It is noted that after the December court decision, Sejm Marshal Shimon Holovnya said that these two former high-ranking officials were deprived of parliamentary immunity.

Later, he also noted that their parliamentary certificates had been revoked and they could not participate in parliamentary sessions. Kaminsky and Vonsik do not recognize this and stated that they plan to continue to participate in parliamentary sessions. 

Eventually on January 9, Polish Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar confirmed that the court's decision was clear and that police were already searching for Kaminski and Wonsik to detain them and bring them to a penitentiary.

However, the former officials were in the presidential palace. They also emphasized that they were not hiding from the justice system, but were simply staying with the president of the country.

In the evening, the police arrived at the presidential palace in the absence of President Duda, detained two politicians and took them to a penitentiary in Warsaw.

Addendum 

The Presidential Office of Poland stated that Duda does not agree with the actions of the Sejm and government leadership. The head of the Presidential Office, Grażyna Ignaczak-Bandykh, said that Duda would address a letter to the heads of state and international institutions, declaring that the current Polish executive and legislative branches violate the laws and the Constitution of Poland.

Polish President Vetoes Law on Financing State Media23.12.23, 21:16 • 33837 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasizes that his 2015 pardon of Kaminski and Wonsik is still in force, so they cannot be sent to prison.

The publication notes that after Kaminski and Wonsik were detained by the police near the presidential palace and a penitentiary, spontaneous rallies of Law and Justice supporters took place in Warsaw, attended by hundreds of people.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski noted that Kaminski and Wonsik have become political prisoners, and the current Polish government is violating the laws and the constitution of the country.

Context

In 2015, the court of first instance sentenced Kaminsky and Vonsik to three years in prison for corruption in the so-called 2007 land scam.

They were convicted of abuse of power, but President Duda pardoned them in 2015 before the verdict came into force.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of Poland declared Duda's move invalid, as the pardon came into force before the verdict came into force.

In December 2023, the court of second instance sentenced Kaminsky and Vonsik to two years in prison, and the sentence came into force.

Recall

Poland's Minister of Culture announced the liquidation of state television, radio and news agencies following the president's decision to suspend their funding.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising