Special services detain belarusian spy in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers have detained a belarusian citizen accused of espionage. This was reported by the Internal Security Agency of Poland, according to UNN.

On December 20, 2023, internal security officers detained a citizen of the Republic of Belarus on suspicion of spying for the belarusian special service - the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus - Polish special services summarized.

According to the agency, for several months, the belarusian woman provided the KGB with information about members of the Belarusian diaspora, as well as organizations that unite Belarusians and Poles of Belarusian nationality.

The investigation is being conducted by the Internal Security Agency's Białystok branch under the supervision of the Mazowiecki Branch of the Department for Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw.

Poland, which is a hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, says it has become a major target of russian spies, accusing moscow and its ally Belarus of trying to destabilize the situation.

