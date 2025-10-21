Poland detains eight people on suspicion of preparing sabotage

Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage on the country's territory. Operational measures are ongoing, UNN reports with reference to Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

Details

The Internal Security Agency (ABW), in cooperation with other Polish services, has detained individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage in various parts of the country. A total of eight people have been detained, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on his page.

The case is developing. Further operational measures are underway. - added the head of the Polish cabinet.

Recall

In May 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated about Russia's possible intensification of attempts to influence political processes in Europe and expressed concerns about potential sabotage.

Austria plans to revoke citizenship of Jan Marsalek, former head of scandalous Wirecard: he is allegedly working for Russia