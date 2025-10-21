Poland detains eight people on suspicion of preparing sabotage
Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained eight people in various parts of the country on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage. Operational measures are ongoing, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed.
The Internal Security Agency (ABW), in cooperation with other Polish services, has detained individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage in various parts of the country. A total of eight people have been detained, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on his page.
The case is developing. Further operational measures are underway.
In May 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated about Russia's possible intensification of attempts to influence political processes in Europe and expressed concerns about potential sabotage.
