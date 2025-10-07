$41.340.11
Austria plans to revoke citizenship of Jan Marsalek, former head of scandalous Wirecard: he is allegedly working for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

The Austrian Ministry of Interior is considering the possibility of revoking the citizenship of Jan Marsalek, the former head of Wirecard, who fled Austria after Wirecard's bankruptcy in 2020. Marsalek is the main suspect in a $4 billion fraud case. He is also allegedly acting in the interests of the Kremlin.

Austria plans to revoke citizenship of Jan Marsalek, former head of scandalous Wirecard: he is allegedly working for Russia

Former Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek is reportedly in Russia and likely working for that country's intelligence agency, according to media reports. The Austrian Ministry of Interior has become interested in his citizenship status. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

Details

The Austrian Ministry of Interior announced that Austria is considering revoking the citizenship of Jan Marsalek, the former head of Wirecard. The reason for this was media reports in recent weeks about Marsalek's residence and activities in Russia.

Background

Marsalek, 45, was previously named the main suspect in the largest fraud scandal since World War II. He headed Wirecard, a financial company involved in payment processing. The police never caught him - Marsalek fled Austria after Wirecard's bankruptcy in 2020, leaving behind a trail of $4 billion in debt to creditors. Marsalek was later spotted in Belarus.

Currently, the issue of the former Wirecard executive is being dealt with as part of a comprehensive investigation in close cooperation with the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN).

There are rumors that Marsalek lives in Russia, spying for the Kremlin, having joined Russian forces in their aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

A group of Bulgarians was observing an American military base in Germany where Ukrainian troops were being trained. They acted under the direction of Rusev, who himself received instructions from Marsalek - the former chief operating officer of the bankrupt payment company Wirecard. The latter used the fictitious name Rupert Tich, Reuters noted.

In 2025, it was reported that two women and a man from Bulgaria were found guilty in London in a high-profile case of spying for Russia.

They allegedly acted on behalf of former Wirecard board member Marsalek.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Austria
Germany
Ukraine
London