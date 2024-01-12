Poland cooperates with the investigation in the Nord Stream case - minister

Poland is cooperating with its allies in the investigation of the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Polish Minister Tomasz Siemoniak, who is in charge of Polish intelligence services, told Reuters in an interview, denying the newspaper's reports of obstruction of the investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Semonyak said that the country's prosecutor's office provides information to European investigators and can allocate more resources to the investigation if requested.

"There were meetings between German and Polish prosecutors in this case, and there were no signs of dissatisfaction in any area of the other people involved in these cases," Semoniak said.

"From what I've been able to determine, there hasn't been a situation in which there was a lack of cooperation or some intentional mistake made by someone," he said.

Addendum

The Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea was blown up in September 2022.

The Wall Street Journal, citing European investigators working on the case, reported earlier this month that Polish officials allegedly resisted cooperation with the investigation and failed to disclose potentially important evidence.

The investigation has not yet been able to establish who is responsible for the pipeline explosions.

According to investigations by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, a boat rented in Germany through a Polish company contained traces of octagon, the same explosive found at the sites of the underwater explosions.

Polish prosecutors said last year that there was no evidence that Poland was used as a center for sabotage.

Last month, on the day he took office, Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk fired the heads of all four intelligence agencies, including those involved in the Nord Stream investigation.