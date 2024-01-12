ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Poland cooperates with the investigation in the Nord Stream case - minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26838 views

Poland says it is cooperating with the investigation in the Nord Stream case

Poland is cooperating with its allies in the investigation of the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Polish Minister Tomasz Siemoniak, who is in charge of Polish intelligence services, told Reuters in an interview, denying the newspaper's reports of obstruction of the investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Semonyak said that the country's prosecutor's office provides information to European investigators and can allocate more resources to the investigation if requested.

"There were meetings between German and Polish prosecutors in this case, and there were no signs of dissatisfaction in any area of the other people involved in these cases," Semoniak said.

"From what I've been able to determine, there hasn't been a situation in which there was a lack of cooperation or some intentional mistake made by someone," he said.

Addendum

The Nord Stream pipeline connecting Russia and Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea was blown up in September 2022.

The Wall Street Journal, citing European investigators working on the case, reported earlier this month that Polish officials allegedly resisted cooperation with the investigation and failed to disclose potentially important evidence.

The investigation has not yet been able to establish who is responsible for the pipeline explosions.

According to investigations by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, a boat rented in Germany through a Polish company contained traces of octagon, the same explosive found at the sites of the underwater explosions.

Polish prosecutors said last year that there was no evidence that Poland was used as a center for sabotage.

Last month, on the day he took office, Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk fired the heads of all four intelligence agencies, including those involved in the Nord Stream investigation.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

