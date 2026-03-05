$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 16480 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 34145 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 31454 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32038 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 50757 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22377 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45612 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75749 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97045 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82602 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Poland changes rules for Ukrainian refugees - they have a year to legalize their stay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Today, a law comes into force in Poland that abolishes special provisions for Ukrainian refugees. Temporary protection for Ukrainians with PESEL UKR has been extended until March 4, 2027.

Poland changes rules for Ukrainian refugees - they have a year to legalize their stay

Today, a law comes into force that gradually abolishes special legal norms for refugees from Ukraine in Poland. However, some provisions will be retained and included in the general provisions on foreigners, reports UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

Temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine and their family members who have a PESEL number with UKR status has been extended until March 4, 2027, explains Tomasz Kulakowski from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.

The key for Ukrainian citizens is that they still have exactly one year to change their status to temporary or permanent. For another year, they can use all provisions as war refugees. Then they will simply be foreigners residing in Poland.

- Kulakowski said.

Refugees from Ukraine will continue to have access to medical services, provided they pay health insurance contributions. Vulnerable groups will be an exception. Children and adolescents continue to have access to education. Currently, almost one million refugees from Ukraine live in Poland. Taking into account Ukrainian citizens who arrived before 2022, this figure exceeds one and a half million.

Poland conducted a large-scale operation with enhanced migration control, detaining 91 Ukrainians

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland