Poland changes rules for Ukrainian refugees - they have a year to legalize their stay

Today, a law comes into force that gradually abolishes special legal norms for refugees from Ukraine in Poland. However, some provisions will be retained and included in the general provisions on foreigners, reports UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

Temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine and their family members who have a PESEL number with UKR status has been extended until March 4, 2027, explains Tomasz Kulakowski from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.

The key for Ukrainian citizens is that they still have exactly one year to change their status to temporary or permanent. For another year, they can use all provisions as war refugees. Then they will simply be foreigners residing in Poland. - Kulakowski said.

Refugees from Ukraine will continue to have access to medical services, provided they pay health insurance contributions. Vulnerable groups will be an exception. Children and adolescents continue to have access to education. Currently, almost one million refugees from Ukraine live in Poland. Taking into account Ukrainian citizens who arrived before 2022, this figure exceeds one and a half million.

