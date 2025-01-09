Poisoned by unknown medicines: two girls aged 2 and 3 were hospitalized in Odesa region

In Odesa region , two girls aged 2 and 3 were poisoned with unknown medicines and hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

The police have preliminarily established that two girls aged 2 and 3, left unattended by adults for some time, had taken unknown medicines at their place of residence, which probably made them sick.

The grandmother found her granddaughters in serious condition and called an ambulance. The children were taken to the hospital, where they were diagnosed with acute poisoning by unknown drugs. Currently, the little patients are unconscious and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the scene and establishing all the circumstances. The issue of legal classification is being decided.