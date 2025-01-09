Poisoned by unknown medicines: two girls aged 2 and 3 were hospitalized in Odesa region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 30721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142586 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124739 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132559 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168395 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110192 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104383 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113925 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84201 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127323 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125891 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80857 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95493 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179171 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133671 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150945 views
Poisoned by unknown medicines: two girls aged 2 and 3 were hospitalized in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27997 views

In the Odesa region, two girls aged 2 and 3 were poisoned with unknown medicines while left unattended. The children are unconscious in hospital, and the police are investigating the circumstances.

In Odesa region , two girls aged 2 and 3 were poisoned with unknown medicines and hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

The police have preliminarily established that two girls aged 2 and 3, left unattended by adults for some time, had taken unknown medicines at their place of residence, which probably made them sick.

The grandmother found her granddaughters in serious condition and called an ambulance. The children were taken to the hospital, where they were diagnosed with acute poisoning by unknown drugs. Currently, the little patients are unconscious and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Seven people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ukraine overnight: children among them26.01.24, 13:53 • 19652 views

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the scene and establishing all the circumstances. The issue of legal classification is being decided. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising