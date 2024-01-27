Podolyak tells how Russians manipulate the crash of the IL-76 plane
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia spread fake news that Ukraine had shot down an Il-76 aircraft to slow down the transfer of missile defense to Ukraine and divert attention from Russia's violations of the conventions of war. The circumstances and contents of the plane remain unverified.
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak named the purpose of the Russian fake news about the downing of the IL-76. He said this on the air of the "United News" telethon, UNN reports .
Details
In his opinion, the Russians want to slow down the transfer of missile defense systems to Ukraine.
For Russia, it is very important that Ukraine does not have the ability to shoot down Russian planes or use an anti-missile system along the front line. Second, they want to "play history": "This is a war, we are violating the quality of the convention, but so is Ukraine. This way you will pay less attention to Russia's violations of international humanitarian law and conventions governing the rules and customs of war
He noted that today there are no facts about the circumstances of the plane's crash, and there are no facts that would clearly record who or what was on the plane.
Context
On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Belgorod in Russia. After the statements of the Russian Federation about who was on board, the GUR statedthat they could assume "any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, including the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of BC and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities.
