Podoliak: Zelensky will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days
Kyiv • UNN
An adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration announced the presentation of the Victory Plan by President Zelenskyy. The plan will contain details of the coercion program and Ukraine's position on the negotiation process.
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days. He announced this during a telethon, UNN reports.
As for a broader presentation for Ukraine, I think it is a matter of days. Why? Because it is important. Because it is important to understand where we are in the war, what we are doing. I think the president will make this presentation quite effectively,
He explained that the main emphasis is already clear, but the president will add details that "will clearly state what kind of coercion program it is, why it is important.
There is a Formula for Peace that clearly sets out Ukraine's position on the negotiation process: what should be the basis for it, and how to come to this negotiation process so that there are no speculations, why the coercion plan should work, and how it will work. I think the president will make this presentation in the coming days,
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.