Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

The illegal shooting of two chamois was detected on the territory of the Yelanetsky Step reserve, criminal proceedings were opened over the poaching, the amount of damage is 544 thousand hryvnias, the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District reportedon February 26, UNN reports.

"In the Mykolaiv region, the inspectorate received an electronic appeal through the EcoThreat service regarding poaching - the illegal shooting of two chamois without permits on the territory of the Yelanetsky Step reserve near the village of Antonivka, Voznesensk district," the statement reads.

The inspectors examined the territory and confirmed the fact of the crime. The amount of damage caused is reportedly UAH 544 thousand.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over this fact, and the case file has been transferred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and identification of the persons involved in the crime.

The European chamois (Capreolus capreolus) is a graceful and cautious wild animal that plays an important role in preserving the ecosystem of Ukraine. It lives in forests, steppes and forest edges, maintaining a natural balance in its environment.

