Poachers of the Russian Federation caused damage to the Sea of Azov worth more than UAH 4 billion

In the Sea of Azov, Russians are engaged in massive illegal fishing of aquatic bioresources, ruthlessly plundering the fishery resources of the reservoir, the press service of the State Fisheries Agency reports, UNN reports.

Russia's military aggression has caused significant damage to Ukraine's fisheries. The Azov Sea is no exception, where the occupiers are engaged in massive illegal fishing, ruthlessly plundering the fishery resources of the reservoir, - the statement said.

It is noted that the temporary occupation of the Azov Sea basin by Russia has made it impossible for Ukraine to control the catch of aquatic bioresources in this reservoir. However, the Azov Fisheries Protection Patrol of the State Fisheries Agency, using information posted on the Internet about the volume of fish caught by the occupiers, taking into account the requirements of the law, assessed the damage caused to the Ukrainian fisheries in the Azov Sea.

Thus, according to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused to Ukraine's fisheries as a result of illegal fishing by Russia for biological resources (Azov squid, glossy, turbot, hamsa, pilchard, sargan, horse mackerel, taran, pike perch, herring, tulka, shrimp, etc.) in the Azov Sea is over UAH 4.1 billion.

Of these, Russian poachers caused:

- in 2022 - UAH 194.4 million;

- in 2023 - UAH 367 million;

- for 9 months of 2024 - UAH 3,584 million.

The information was sent to the Berdiansk District Police Department in Zaporizhzhia region to be attached to the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 of Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

