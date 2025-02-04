Poachers of the Russian Federation caused damage to the Sea of Azov worth more than UAH 4 billion

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36918 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72707 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103665 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125267 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102661 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103611 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113344 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97986 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25956 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113728 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
February 28, 09:52 AM

February 28, 09:52 AM • 31848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 108180 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

02:39 PM • 36918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

03:20 PM • 5542 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

02:48 PM • 11985 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 108175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113723 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138886 views
Poachers of the Russian Federation caused damage to the Sea of Azov worth more than UAH 4 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31211 views

Russian poachers illegally caught aquatic bioresources in the Sea of Azov worth over UAH 4.1 billion. The largest losses were recorded for 9 months of 2024 - UAH 3.584 billion.

In the Sea of Azov, Russians are engaged in massive illegal fishing of aquatic bioresources, ruthlessly plundering the fishery resources of the reservoir, the press service of the State Fisheries Agency reports, UNN reports.

Russia's military aggression has caused significant damage to Ukraine's fisheries. The Azov Sea is no exception, where the occupiers are engaged in massive illegal fishing, ruthlessly plundering the fishery resources of the reservoir,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the temporary occupation of the Azov Sea basin by Russia has made it impossible for Ukraine to control the catch of aquatic bioresources in this reservoir. However, the Azov Fisheries Protection Patrol of the State Fisheries Agency, using information posted on the Internet about the volume of fish caught by the occupiers, taking into account the requirements of the law, assessed the damage caused to the Ukrainian fisheries in the Azov Sea.

Thus, according to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused to Ukraine's fisheries as a result of illegal fishing by Russia for biological resources (Azov squid, glossy, turbot, hamsa, pilchard, sargan, horse mackerel, taran, pike perch, herring, tulka, shrimp, etc.) in the Azov Sea is over UAH 4.1 billion.

Of these, Russian poachers caused:

- in 2022 - UAH 194.4 million;

- in 2023 - UAH 367 million;

- for 9 months of 2024 - UAH 3,584 million.

The information was sent to the Berdiansk District Police Department in Zaporizhzhia region to be attached to the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 of Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

15 kilometers of the coastal strip of the Azov Sea is polluted with fuel oil after the accident of Russian tankers. The oil slick is moving in the direction of Mariupol.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
ukraineUkraine

