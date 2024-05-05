Pletenchuk: There are no signs of enemy offensive groups in the south

In the south, there are no drastic changes in the composition and position, as well as no signs of the creation of offensive groups by the occupiers. The Russians are trying to hold the bridgehead on the left bank and at the same time trying to displace our units. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

We do not observe any drastic changes in the composition and position. Nor are there any signs of offensive groups being formed. That is, they are trying to hold this bridgehead on the left bank and at the same time trying to push our units from the left bank. They are focusing on combined strikes. At night today we had "chessmen" that were also shot down. Two missile strikes were launched yesterday. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties - 4 people - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the Russians are using aviation quite actively, using UAVs that are directed at settlements on the right bank.

Over the last day , 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Russia launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes. There were 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.