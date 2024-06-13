ukenru
Pistorius predicts when Russia may attack NATO

Pistorius predicts when Russia may attack NATO

Kyiv

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius predicts that Russia could attack a NATO country in 2029, which would require the resumption of compulsory military service and an increase in the number of Bundeswehr troops to 203,000 and 200,000 reservists.

Russia may attack NATO member states in five years. This forecast was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to Bild, Pistorius said that “the threat situation has changed compared to what it was a few years ago,” UNN reports.

Details

In this regard, he noted that the country needs to return compulsory military service.

We must take into account that in 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country. Therefore, we must restore the deterrence potential in terms of personnel

Pistorius explained.

He noted that in the near future, the number of Bundeswehr troops should be increased to 203,000. At the same time, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 more reservists.

Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr wants to recruit “the strongest, the best trained and the most motivated.

“We do not want boring and meaningless military service,” the minister emphasized.

In early March, Der Spiegel reported on the possible resumption of compulsory military service in Germany. According to the magazine, the country's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had already ordered the development of a model for such service.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

