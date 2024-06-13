Pistorius predicts when Russia may attack NATO

Russia may attack NATO member states in five years. This forecast was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to Bild, Pistorius said that “the threat situation has changed compared to what it was a few years ago,” UNN reports.

Details

In this regard, he noted that the country needs to return compulsory military service.

We must take into account that in 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country. Therefore, we must restore the deterrence potential in terms of personnel Pistorius explained.

He noted that in the near future, the number of Bundeswehr troops should be increased to 203,000. At the same time, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 more reservists.

Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr wants to recruit “the strongest, the best trained and the most motivated.

“We do not want boring and meaningless military service,” the minister emphasized.

In early March, Der Spiegel reported on the possible resumption of compulsory military service in Germany. According to the magazine, the country's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had already ordered the development of a model for such service.

