The Diplomat

Peruvian Parliament removes interim president José Geri from office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Congress of Peru voted to remove interim head of state José Geri. The impeachment was supported by 75 parliamentarians, 24 were against, and three abstained.

Peruvian Parliament removes interim president José Geri from office

The Congress of Peru voted for the resignation of the interim head of state, Jose Heri. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that 75 parliamentarians supported the impeachment, 24 were against, and three abstained. The Fujimori and "Somos Peru" parties were the only blocs that unanimously supported Heri until the last moment. The publication reminds that the president's predecessor also left office due to impeachment.

Heri has held office since October, replacing the unpopular leader Dina Boluarte, who was removed by parliament amid protests against corruption and a surge in violence linked to organized crime. On Friday, the prosecutor's office announced the start of an investigation into whether the head of state "exerted undue influence" in appointing nine women to government positions during his rule.

On Sunday, Heri told Peruvian television: "I have not committed any crime."

The former head of Congress, Heri, was appointed to complete Boluarte's term, which ends in July, when a new president will come to power after the April 12 elections. The Constitution prohibits him from participating in the April elections.

Recall

Last November, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy against the state in late 2022.

Former Peruvian president sentenced to 14 years in prison for bribery26.11.25, 21:04 • 3466 views

