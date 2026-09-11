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Peru will join the "Shield of the Americas" coalition created by Trump to combat drug cartels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Peru will join the U.S.-led "Shield of the Americas" coalition against drug cartels. Washington will support Lima in its fight against criminal networks.

Peru will join the "Shield of the Americas" coalition created by Trump to combat drug cartels

Peru will join the regional security coalition "Shield of the Americas," led by the United States and aimed at combating drug cartels. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori made the announcement during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Fujimori, Washington has agreed to support her government in countering criminal networks involved in the production and smuggling of drugs.

"Shield of the Americas" was created by U.S. President Donald Trump. A number of Latin American governments have already joined the coalition, including Argentina and Colombia.

One of the most influential leaders of the Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States21.07.26, 02:37 • 3579 views

Peru is the world's second-largest cocaine producer after Colombia. Its ports are actively used to smuggle drugs to the United States and Europe, including in shipments of fruit.

Participation in the coalition is expected to allow Lima to expand cooperation with the United States in the areas of security and combating organized crime.

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Stepan Haftko

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