Personnel reshuffles in the National Social Service: who gained and who lost their positions

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
06:55 PM • 910 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10215 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 25875 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26641 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37900 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39088 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37248 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33152 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assetsNovember 13, 09:34 AM • 10139 views
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the schemePhotoNovember 13, 09:47 AM • 5400 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 29215 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48874 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 15786 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48929 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 44456 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 101464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Italy
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 53532 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 53591 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 43527 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 81939 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 81548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Spotify

Personnel reshuffles in the National Social Service: who gained and who lost their positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Viktor Kantsurak from the post of First Deputy Head of the National Social Service. Olena Vysotska has been appointed First Deputy and Acting Head of the Service, and Viktor Kantsurak has been appointed Deputy Head.

Personnel reshuffles in the National Social Service: who gained and who lost their positions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions during its meeting, and also appointed an acting head of the National Social Service of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Dismissed: Viktor Kantsurak from the position of First Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine

- Melnychuk reported.

In addition, the following were appointed at the meeting:

- Olena Vysotska as First Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine;

- Viktor Kantsurak as Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the government decided to temporarily assign the duties of the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine to Olena Vysotska.

Cabinet dismissed Bilchuk from the post of head of the State Aviation Service: who will perform the duties13.11.25, 19:54 • 974 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine