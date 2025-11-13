Personnel reshuffles in the National Social Service: who gained and who lost their positions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a number of personnel decisions during its meeting, and also appointed an acting head of the National Social Service of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Dismissed: Viktor Kantsurak from the position of First Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine - Melnychuk reported.

In addition, the following were appointed at the meeting:

- Olena Vysotska as First Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine;

- Viktor Kantsurak as Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the government decided to temporarily assign the duties of the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine to Olena Vysotska.

