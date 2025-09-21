$41.250.00
Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP Fedienko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko reported the discovery of a file with personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians in open access. He published this information on Facebook.

Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP Fedienko

A file containing personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians was found in open access. This was stated by People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

An archive containing citizens' data named diia_users_db_2025.zip appeared on the network....Regarding the information currently in this file. In fact, it is already publicly available in various registers, but now it has been collected into a single array. When, who and how this was done is already a conspiracy theory. The database contains "approximately" 20,000,000 rows. For now, the file circulating on the network contains a limited number of citizens, the full database is sold for money… 

- Fedienko wrote.

Fedienko reminded about the basic rules of cyber hygiene:

  • the financial number should not be public. That is, if you know that you have one number for everything, bank card, social networks, messengers, it is better not to do so;
    • ideally, for each application that requires a number for confirmation (where an SMS will be sent), have separate numbers;
      • email addresses. Set a strong password that is resistant to brute force attacks, two-factor authentication. Of course, your email inbox should also not intersect with your mobile phone number in any way;
        • I do not rule out that there will be a lot of phishing, judging by the example, it is already happening. Take care of this, especially those who use Telegram. Do not forget to check in the devices section whether anyone has already connected to you.

          What should be done promptly:

          • where you have a link to a phone number, email address, change the password;
            • install two-factor identification everywhere;
              • if possible, change financial numbers.

                Addition

                The Notary Chamber of Ukraine announced on September 18 that a data leak of Ukrainians occurred during the testing of "e-Notariat".

                The Ministry of Digital Transformation later stated that the information about the "leak" of personal data of Ukrainians from "e-Notariat" during the system testing is not true.

                Anna Murashko

